Clarkson (LON:CKN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,665

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,132 ($54.14) to GBX 3,665 ($48.02) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.57) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,090.71 ($53.60).

Shares of LON CKN traded down GBX 137 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,213 ($42.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,498.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,692.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £979.45 million and a P/E ratio of -38.88. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,420 ($31.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.36).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

