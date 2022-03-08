Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$195.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.45.

CJT traded up C$0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$154.17. 128,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,789. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

