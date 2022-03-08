Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of PAF stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company had a trading volume of 5,442,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,766. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.73. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

