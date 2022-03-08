Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.77.

GPEAF traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

