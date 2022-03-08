PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 556,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

