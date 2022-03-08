3,282 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,150. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.