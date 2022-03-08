Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.64. 61,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

