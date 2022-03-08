SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.82. SLR Investment shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

