Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $16.74. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 15,093 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

