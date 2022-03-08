Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Drops By 22.8%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of KBRLF remained flat at $$26.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

