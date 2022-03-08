Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 20.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

