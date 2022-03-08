Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after buying an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

