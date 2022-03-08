Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.