Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

XOM traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. 905,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.