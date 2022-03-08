RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.00. 398,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.83 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

