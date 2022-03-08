Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,079. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average is $353.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

