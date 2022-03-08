ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will post $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $87.02 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

