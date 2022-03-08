Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,640. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

