HempCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $825,909.57 and $14.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.57 or 0.99917170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,395,161 coins and its circulating supply is 265,260,011 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

