Sara Bay Financial Has $121.94 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises 36.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.58% of Helios Technologies worth $121,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

