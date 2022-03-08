Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. 20,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.