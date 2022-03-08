Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,113 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. 1,069,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,059,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

