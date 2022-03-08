Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.93. 32,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,645. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $200.64 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

