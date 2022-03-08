Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

