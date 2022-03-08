Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Raised by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

