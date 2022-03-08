First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,845,668. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

