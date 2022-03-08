Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.