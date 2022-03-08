Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, hitting $192.34. 2,681,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.