Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,367. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.