Nestree Price Hits $0.0107 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $25.79 million and $1.32 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.57 or 0.99917170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00271112 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

