XYO Price Hits $0.0172 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $221.55 million and $3.51 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

