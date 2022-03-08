ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 30,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.