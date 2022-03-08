The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 229,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,726. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

