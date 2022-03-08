Short Interest in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Grows By 24.8%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $29.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.