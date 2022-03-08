Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Ally Financial posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 202,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

