IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Acquires $564,320.00 in Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $564,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,553,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

