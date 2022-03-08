First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,829 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

