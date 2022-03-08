First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 509 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.46. 50,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

