First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.01 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 307,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

