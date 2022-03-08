National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

EYE traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,782. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

