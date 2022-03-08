Clear Street LLC Invests $103,000 in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

INTEU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

