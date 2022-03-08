Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 3,604 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth about $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 626,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

