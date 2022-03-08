$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.20. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,444. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

