Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires 321,696 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6,307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $92,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VBK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. 7,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

