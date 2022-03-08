Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

