Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $661,000 Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 53,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.