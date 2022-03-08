Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $171.24. The company had a trading volume of 379,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The firm has a market cap of $450.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

