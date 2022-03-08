Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 937 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 74,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 424,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,127,452. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

