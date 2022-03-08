nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,252. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 49,850 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

