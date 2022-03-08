Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.18. 4,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 1 year low of $132.17 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

